Great Wall Motors announces senior leadership appointments for Indian operations

CarTrade Editorial Team Thursday 28 May 2020, 18:21 PM

GWM has announced the appointment of James Yang as president and Parker Shi as managing director for the Indian subsidiary of GWM.

James Yang brings in rich experience in the areas of R&D, project and marketing management and will be leading the entire GWM India project with major focus on R&D, Plant & Industrial operations in India. Parker Shi has rich global experience and has made immense contribution in expanding GWM business in Middle East, Africa and Australia regions before joining India project. He will be responsible for Commercial Operations for GWM in India.



James Yang

Speaking at the appointment, James Yang, President for the Indian subsidiary of GWM said, “I am happy that I have been given the chance to lead the operations at such a crucial juncture and hope that we can work towards providing the best quality products and at the same time generate more employment, business and economic viability.” He also said, “India holds great importance for GWM and is an important partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. Our commitment towards the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and R&D facility.”



Parker Shi







Parker Shi, Managing Director for the Indian subsidiary of GWM said, “I am happy to be a part of a team that is looking at making a foray in a highly competitive and soon to be the fourth largest market in the world. We at GWM are highly optimistic about the India market and we foresee recovery of the market in near future. He further added, “At GWM we are excited and will continue pursuing our plans actively with utmost optimism to build a highly customer centric organization and build a strong brand image for GWM in India.”