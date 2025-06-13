    Recently Viewed
            Fourth-gen Skoda Superb to Debut as CBU in India

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 13 June 2025,14:31 PM IST

            Skoda will launch the fourth-gen Superb in India. Though the manufacturer has not zeroed in on a launch timeline, it should ideally happen around the festive season. This time around, the brand has confirmed that the sedan will launch as a CBU.

            The new-gen Superb debuted at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It will get an updated exterior, fewer physical buttons, and a 13-inch infotainment screen. Mechanically, the India-spec sedan will likely get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, although its international iterations get petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. With regards to its price, while the existing iteration’s range-topping L&K variant commands an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 54 lakh, we speculate that the upcoming Superb will likely get a steep hike owing to CBU-related duties.

            Skoda | Superb | Skoda Superb

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Introduced

            Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Introduced

            By Jay Shah06/14/2025 08:32:35

            Jeep has introduced the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition in India, a limited-run special edition priced at Rs 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered at an additional premium of Rs 1.54 lakh.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Sells out despite Limited Availability: Deliveries Begin

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Sells out despite Limited Availability: Deliveries Begin

            By Dwij Bhandut06/13/2025 15:23:52

            The Volkswagen Golf GTI bears an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 53 lakh.

            Fourth-gen Skoda Superb to Debut as CBU in India

            Fourth-gen Skoda Superb to Debut as CBU in India

            By Dwij Bhandut06/13/2025 14:31:02

            The updated Skoda Superb will get fewer physical buttons.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets 4-star BNCAP Safety Rating

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets 4-star BNCAP Safety Rating

            By Jay Shah06/12/2025 17:47:10

            The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has become the first hatchback to undergo testing by Bharat NCAP. In its evaluation, Maruti's premium hatchback has earned a commendable 4-star rating for AOP and a 3-star rating for COP.

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Collector’s Edition Launched: Priced at Rs. 4.30 Crore

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Collector’s Edition Launched: Priced at Rs. 4.30 Crore

            By Dwij Bhandut06/12/2025 14:52:03

            The Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Collector's Edition is reserved only for loyalists who already own the brand's luxury car.

            Maruti Dzire Secures 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            Maruti Dzire Secures 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            By Jay Shah06/12/2025 07:33:42

            The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has solidified its reputation for safety, clinching a full five-star rating in the recent Bharat NCAP crash tests.

            Mahindra Bolero Facelift Spy Shots, Renders Hint at Upcoming Silhouette

            Mahindra Bolero Facelift Spy Shots, Renders Hint at Upcoming Silhouette

            By Dwij Bhandut06/11/2025 15:27:19

            The Mahindra Bolero may draw inspiration from the Scorpio-N and the Thar.

