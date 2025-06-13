Fourth-gen Skoda Superb to Debut as CBU in India

Skoda will launch the fourth-gen Superb in India. Though the manufacturer has not zeroed in on a launch timeline, it should ideally happen around the festive season. This time around, the brand has confirmed that the sedan will launch as a CBU.

The new-gen Superb debuted at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It will get an updated exterior, fewer physical buttons, and a 13-inch infotainment screen. Mechanically, the India-spec sedan will likely get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, although its international iterations get petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. With regards to its price, while the existing iteration’s range-topping L&K variant commands an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 54 lakh, we speculate that the upcoming Superb will likely get a steep hike owing to CBU-related duties.

