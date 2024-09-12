    Recently Viewed
            Fourth-gen Maruti Swift CNG mileage announced

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 12 September 2024,19:39 PM IST

            Earlier today, Maruti Suzuki launched the Swift CNG, with prices starting at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). This new version marks its debut in the fourth-gen hatchback four months after the petrol iteration was introduced.

            Powering the new Swift CNG is a 1.2-litre, Z-Series petrol engine producing 80bhp and 112Nm. In CNG mode, this output has been dialled down to 69bhp and 102Nm. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The claimed mileage has gone up by six per cent from 30.9km/kg to 32.85km/kg.

            The 2024 Maruti Swift in the new CNG avatar is offered in three variants – VXi, VXi(O), and ZXi. Bookings are currently underway, with deliveries scheduled to begin on 12 October. The CNG derivatives are important products for Maruti, and more so for the Swift, as it accounts for 15 per cent of the hatchback’s sales.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift
            Maruti SuzukiSwift ₹ 6.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Swift | Maruti Suzuki Swift

