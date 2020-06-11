Four Indian teams win first ever virtual Shell Eco-marathon Asia Off-Track Awards

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 11 June 2020, 17:09 PM

Shell India has announced that teams from India have bagged awards in four out of six categories at the first virtual Shell Eco-marathon Asia Off-Track Awards. While the on-track event was cancelled in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were evaluated online for the off-track awards in categories like Technical Innovation, Vehicle Design (Prototype and Urban Concept), Communications, Safety and Circular Economy.

The first edition of the virtual Shell Eco-marathon Asia Off-Track Awards witnessed participation by eight student teams from across India. The winners were announced in a virtual ceremony live on Shell Eco-marathon’s Instagram and Twitter on June 3, 2020, led by Shell Eco-marathon Global General Manager Norman Koch. Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Driver Charles Leclerc joined the ceremony as a special guest.

Student teams from India have reportedly walked away with a $3000 prize money each, by winning awards in four out of six categories, as follows –

- Team Eco Titans from VIT University won the Communications Award for their notably integrated communications efforts including elements like cross-nation seminars, exhibitions, rallies, radio segments and social media outreach.

- Team Pravega from the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill won the Circular Economy Award for their successful creation of an eco-friendly prototype made from 100 per cent bamboo fabric combined with glass fibre and powered by electrical energy.

- Team DTU E-Supermileage from the Delhi Technological University won the Vehicle Design Award in the Prototype category for their innovative aerodynamic and fuel-efficient vehicle design which includes a carbon fibre (G1CM) body structure.

- Team Inferno from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology won the Safety Award for their remarkable approach to safety including standardised protocols for drivers, vehicle transportation, battery management, risk assessments and several other on-site best practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Prasad, Chairman, Shell Companies in India said, “We are proud of the student teams representing India in the 2020 Shell Eco-marathon Asia Off-Track Awards. I would like to congratulate all the winners and participants who have done a remarkable job in demonstrating future-ready, innovative and energy efficient vehicles. It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm and passion in these students despite the unprecedented and trying times. We will continue to empower talented minds to make our country a destination for efficient and sustainable mobility solutions.”