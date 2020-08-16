Ford Freestyle Flair - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 16 August 2020, 10:30 AM

The newly launched Ford Freestyle Flair is the new top-of-the-line variant. The variant is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, along with distinctive sporty cosmetic highlights. The Ford Freestyle Flair Edition is further available in three colour options – white gold, diamond white and smoke grey.

Exterior

The Ford Freestyle Flair gets black painted roof with red roof rails to distinguish it from the regular model. Additionally, this variant gets black and red ORVMs, all-new black alloys and black skid plates with red-painted insets on the front bumper. Moreover, the doors are adorned with a prominent Flair badge, housed in black and red graphics.

Interior

The red and black theme continues in the cabin with contrasting red accents on black door handles. The newly added variant features black and grey upholstery. To further distinguish it from the regular model, this variant gets Flair badge. Additional feature highlights include seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking, automatic AC and more. The vehicle also gets ‘FordPass’ smartphone app at no additional cost. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, owners will be able to perform several vehicle operations - such as check vehicle health, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty in real-time.

Engine

Mechanically, the Ford Freestyle Flair includes a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 93bhp and 120Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 97bhp and 215Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Features

Safety features include Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), a technology that works with Electronic Stability Control and applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations. The Freestyle Flair gets six airbags for all-around protection of driver and occupants.

Apart from this, Ford has introduced special offers for potential Freestyle customers. Interested customers who plan to book any variant of Ford Freestyle before February 2021 can avail one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn. Interestingly, the app also offers an exclusive Ford Freestyle playlist.