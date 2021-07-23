Ford Figo Titanium Plus variant re-launched

The Titanium Plus variant has been re-launched for the Ford Figo lineup. It is currently available only with automatic versions of the Figo and is currently priced Rs 93,000 over the MT spec Titanium Blu variant.

This new variant, over the Titanium variant, gets fog lamps, rear defogger, rear wiper, parcel tray, automatic climate control, electrically folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps as well as side and curtain airbags.

The only engine on offer is Ford 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 94bhp/119Nm and is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. We have driven the car and you can read about that here or watch our video below. The Ford Figo in this AT guise rivals the likes of the Tata Tigor AMT, Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT and the Renault Triber AMT.

