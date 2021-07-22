Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Ford Figo petrol automatic launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Thursday 22 July 2021,13:26 PM IST

      The Ford Figo petrol automatic has been launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants- Titanium and Titanium+ and across five colour options. The petrol engine in question is Ford’s 1.2-litre motor that produces 95bhp/119Nm and is now offered with a six-speed torque converter. 

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      This engine option replaces Ford’s previous combination of 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol that comes mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission producing 121bhp/150Nm. We have driven this new Ford Figo petrol automatic and you can read our review that will go live at 2 pm today. 

      Steering Wheel

      The top-spec Figo petrol automatic is a Titanium variant and gets most of the bells and whistles like climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and steering and a touchscreen infotainment system with a seven-inch display and embedded navigation. The Figo AT is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT, Tata Tigor AMT as well as the Renault Triber AMT range. 

      Engine Shot

      Prices for the Figo petrol automatic (All India ex-showroom)

      Ford Figo 1.2 petrol automatic Titanium- Rs 7.75 lakh 

      Ford Figo 1.2 petrol automatic Titanium+- Rs 8.20 lakh 

      Ford Figo ₹ 5.82 Lakh Onwards
      All Ford CarsUpcoming Ford Cars
      Ford | Figo | Ford Figo

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Ford Figo petrol automatic launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh

      Ford Figo petrol automatic launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat07/22/2021 12:41:11

      It is available in two variants, one engine option and two gearbox options

      Audi launches the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India

      Audi launches the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar07/22/2021 11:59:15

      Audi has launched the e-tron electric SUV range in India with prices staring from Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

      Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

      By Desirazu Venkat07/21/2021 20:31:38

      The new identity will be implemented across 150 dealerships by the end of the year

      Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

      Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat07/21/2021 19:28:58

      This is a two-pedal setup for the hatchback and is expected to be offered in the Titanium variant

      Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

      Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar07/21/2021 18:13:27

      Audi India is set to launch the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in the country on 22 July 2021. The EVs will be available in three variants.

      Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

      Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

      By Desirazu Venkat07/20/2021 20:49:10

      The design is expected to find its way to the Figo hatchback and Freestyle mini crossover

      Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

      Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

      By Desirazu Venkat07/20/2021 20:26:28

      The car is available in the Ambition, Style and Active variant along with five colour schemes as well as two engine and gearbox options.

      Featured Cars

      Mahindra Bolero Neo

      Mahindra Bolero Neo

      ₹ 8.48 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.80 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi A3 New

      Audi A3 New

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Toyota Yaris Cross

      Toyota Yaris Cross

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

      Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

      ₹ 1.70 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

      Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

      ₹ 1.02 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      ₹ 4.99 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

      Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

      17 hours ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

      Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

      18 hours ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

      Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

      19 hours ago

      by Gajanan Kashikar
      Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

      Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

      1 day ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

      Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

      1 day ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Jaguar XE Petrol First Drive Review

      Jaguar XE Petrol First Drive Review

      14 hours ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mahindra KUV100 NXT First Drive Review

      Mahindra KUV100 NXT First Drive Review

      1 day ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes GLA First Drive Review

      Mercedes GLA First Drive Review

      2 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mahindra Bolero Neo First Drive Review

      Mahindra Bolero Neo First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Vikrant Singh
      Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News