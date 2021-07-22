Ford Figo petrol automatic launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh

The Ford Figo petrol automatic has been launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants- Titanium and Titanium+ and across five colour options. The petrol engine in question is Ford’s 1.2-litre motor that produces 95bhp/119Nm and is now offered with a six-speed torque converter.

This engine option replaces Ford’s previous combination of 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol that comes mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission producing 121bhp/150Nm. We have driven this new Ford Figo petrol automatic and you can read our review that will go live at 2 pm today.

The top-spec Figo petrol automatic is a Titanium variant and gets most of the bells and whistles like climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and steering and a touchscreen infotainment system with a seven-inch display and embedded navigation. The Figo AT is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT, Tata Tigor AMT as well as the Renault Triber AMT range.

Prices for the Figo petrol automatic (All India ex-showroom)

Ford Figo 1.2 petrol automatic Titanium- Rs 7.75 lakh

Ford Figo 1.2 petrol automatic Titanium+- Rs 8.20 lakh

