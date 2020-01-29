CarTrade Editorial Team Wednesday 29 January 2020, 10:42 AM

In the recent past, Ford has been faring well in the Indian car market due to its Figo hatchback. Now with the introduction of EcoSport, the company is on the brink of eking out its largest market share in India till now. Buoyant by the success of Figo and EcoSport, Ford is reportedly planning to introduce a sedan based on the platform of its much acclaimed hatchback. According to reports, test mules of the car have been gaining a lot of attention across the different parts of the world.

Ford Figo based sedan likely to make debut in 2014

The sedan version of Figo will be based on the platform of the hatchback version, which is already on sale in global markets. Spotted in Detroit by Truth About Cars , this upcoming car of Ford is believed to be a sub 4-metre sedan that would rival against Swift DZire, Honda Amaze and Chevrolet Sail. It is presumed that the production model that will be offered in India will bear few changes in the design and interior aspects suited for domestic consumers. As reported, the sedan version of Figo would probably launch first in Brazilian car market in the first half of 2014 followed by its debut in India by late 2014 or early 2015.

Talking about the possible engine options in Ford Figo based sedan, the company might offer 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel variants. A thing to note here is that both these units currently power variants of Figo hatchback in India. However, the company might prefer tuning these engines differently in order to give away more power and torque to the car. Also to mention, the possibility of Ford giving away 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine in Figo based sedan cannot be ruled out. Coming to the transmission options, the diesel version might get a five-speed manual gearbox while the petrol model is expected to be offered in a five speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission system.

Talking about the expected price range of the car, industry experts are saying that the car will carry an aggressive tag, which means Ford could be sourcing parts locally. Rumours suggest that Ford Figo based sedan would replace the low-selling Classic model in the Indian car market. The interior features of the upcoming sedan are expected to be completely overhauled as compared to those given in Classic.

As widely reported, Ford recently concluded a customer clinic on the upcoming Figo and Figo based sedan in Brazil. In that, the company has picked up a target set of audience that were shown the prototypes of both cars. With this kind of customer level engagement, the company wanted to know whether it should name the sedan as Ka Max, Ka Sedan or Figo. However, till now the company is maintaining its silence on whether or not the sedan based version of Figo would arrive in India. However, as the 2014 Auto Expo is just around the corner, Ford might divulge more information on the same at the event.

Apart from this, Ford is in line to introduce the next-generation Figo hatchback across all major markets that include India as well. It must be mentioned that Ford has previously confirmed that the Figo hatchback will undergo numerous changes in design and specifications section. The car, codenamed as B562, is already in the testing purposes of the company and could arrive in global markets by end 2014 or early 2015.