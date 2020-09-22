Ford Endeavour Sport launched in India at Rs 35.10 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 22 September 2020, 12:46 PM

Ford has launched the Endeavour Sport in India at Rs 35.10 lakh (All India ex-showroom). This is a fully loaded top spec trim in the Endeavour range and is available in three colour schemes- Absolute black, Diffused silver and Diamond White.

Changes to the exterior design of the Ford Endeavour Sport variant include numerous blacked-out elements such as the front grille, alloy wheels, ORVMs, roof rails, fender badging, side steps, skid plates, and the strip featuring the Endeavour insignia on the boot lid. The model will also receive the ‘Sport’ decal on the boot lid and rear doors.

The interior of the Ford Endeavour Sport is the same as the top-spec Titanium+ trim and so you get all the bells and whistles as seen in the latter. This includes multi-zone climate control, six airbags, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, front power seats and touchscreen infotainment system with 8.0-inch display. The Ford Endeavour is a rival for the likes of the Toyota Fortuner , Isuzu MU-X and the Mahindra Alturas G4 . The Ford Endeavour Sport is offered with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that produces 167bhp and 420Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with Ford’s 4X4 terrain management system.