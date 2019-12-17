Ford Endeavour, Aspire and EcoSport available with discounts up to Rs 2 lakhs

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 17 December 2019, 17:58 PM

A few Ford dealers in the country are offering huge discounts across the model range for the month of December 2019. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and women’s special offer. There are no discounts on the Figo .

Discounts on the Ford Aspire include a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Freestyle is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a women’s special offer worth Rs 5,000.

The manual and automatic variants of the Ford Endeavour can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 50,000 respectively. The EcoSport is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a women’s special offer worth Rs 5,000.