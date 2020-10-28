Ford EcoSport price hiked by Rs 1,500
Ford has quietly hiked the price of the EcoSport by Rs 1,500 across all the variants. The increased price now makes the 1.5-litre petrol Ambiente base variant available for Rs 8,19,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as against the earlier price tag of Rs 8,17,500. Similarly, the 1.5-litre diesel Ambiente variant now costs Rs 8.69 lakh. The revised prices have come into effect from 1 October, 2020 as listed on the company’s website.
Mechanically, the Ford EcoSport is powered by the same BS6 compliant, 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine. The former produces 121bhp of power and 149Nm of torque and the latter produces 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. The petrol gets five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options while the diesel is available with a sole five-speed manual gearbox.
Notably, the prices of the Ford Endeavour were also hiked recently in August by up to Rs 1.20 lakh based on the choice of the variant. Mentioned below are the updated prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the BS6 Ford EcoSport:
1.5-litre Diesel
Ambiente MT – Rs 8.69 lakh
Trend MT – Rs 9.49 lakh
Titanium MT – Rs 9.99 lakh
Titanium+ MT – Rs 11.18 lakh
Thunder MT – Rs 11.18 lakh
S MT – 11.73 lakh
1.5-litre Petrol
Ambiente MT – Rs 8.19 lakh
Trend MT – Rs 8.99 lakh
Titanium MT – Rs 9.78 lakh
Titanium Automatic – Rs 10.68 lakh
Thunder MT – Rs 10.68 lakh
Titanium+ MT – Rs 10.68 lakh
S MT – Rs 11.23 lakh
Titanium+ Automatic – Rs 11.58 lakh
