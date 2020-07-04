Force Motors supplies over 1,000 new ambulances for COVID-19 relief

Ninad Ambre Saturday 04 July 2020, 18:32 PM

Pune-based automaker Force Motors recently commissioned over 1,000 COVID special ambulances to the Government of Andhra Pradesh. These were manufactured in different batches consisting of 130 advanced life-support ambulances, 282 basic life-support ambulances and over 656 mobile medical units.

The carmaker had started producing these type of special ambulances as the state governments and even the local administration needed different kinds of all types of ambulance. These include Type B, C and D that can be deployed as and when the situation warrants to fight this pandemic. All of these have the provision to mount all essential life-saving equipment. They have also complied with the National Ambulance Code.

Force Motors also announced that they have the capability to supply mobile medical units to function as primary health centres for treatment in very remote regions across India. The manufacturer has been actively participating in the fight against this COVID-19 outbreak. It has taken up various relief activities worth Rs 25 Crores for the development of health care infrastructure. What’s more, during this lockdown period it has facilitated mobile clinic and testing capabilities for the treatment of over 10 lakh patients.