Force Motors showcases next generation T1N shared mobility platform, launch in December

Force Motor India revealed its next-generation mobility platform – T1N. The next generation monocoque panel van platform has been designed and developed for both internal combustion engines as well as 100 per cent electric drive.

This new platform is undergoing final validation and homologation processes following which it will be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo before its launch in December 2020. The T1N platform is design protected for plying in select markets of Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America where it is expected to be an excellent value proposition vis a vis high premium products from Europe, Far East and USA.

The platform offers 25 first-in-segment features such as driver and co-driver airbag with crash and rollover protection, independent front suspension, ABS, EBD, ETDC, ESP, projector headlamps, DRL, signature taillamps and more. The T1N platform has been designed with a 2-box construction keeping the engine fully outside which ensures least NVH in the passenger compartment.

The company claims that the T1N has been developed post consultation with technology specialists and domain experts across the globe in Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Japan and USA to improve, refine and validate the platform with the objective of matching international performance expectations.

Mechanically, the T1N is powered by a new and more powerful BS6 compliant, Common Rail Diesel engine, offering peak torque of 350Nm. The platform will also offer a BS6 CNG variant and a full electric version.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, “As segment leaders, we considered it our duty to offer our customers not just what they need but what they Aspire for, and hence we set about developing this truly world-class next-generation platform packaging leading-edge technologies in every aspect. We are confident our customers will welcome it.”