Force Motors Receives Order of 2,978 Gurkha LSVs from Indian Defence Forces

Force Motors, a manufacturer of rugged vehicles, has received a landmark order of 2,978 Gurkha LSVs (Light Strike Vehicles) for the Indian Defence Forces. Set to cater to the needs of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, the LSV is known for its robust build, water wading, and advanced 4x4 capabilities, ensuring mission readiness across a wide range of terrains.

The Force Gurkha LSV is offered in three-door and five-door variants. Mechanically, the Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel motor, rated to churn out 138bhp and 320Nm. This setup is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The Gurkha has an independent suspension system with fully locking mechanical differentials on both axles, 35-degree gradability, and 700mm water wading capacity.

Remarking on the partnership between Force Motors and the Indian Defence Forces, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors, said, “We are honoured to continue our association with the Indian Defence Forces through this substantial order. Our vehicles are designed with a focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the operational needs of our defence personnel. This order is a testament to the trust and confidence Indian Defence Forces place in Force Motors.”

