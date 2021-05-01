Force Motors delivers 150 Traveller Ambulances to the government of Gujarat

Aditya Nadkarni Saturday 01 May 2021, 12:28 PM

Force Motors has delivered the first lot of 150 Traveller ambulances to the government of Gujarat. The vehicles were flagged off to the various destinations in the state by the Chief Minister at a function done at his residence.

The Force Traveller Ambulance is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 115bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Khosla, President, Force Motors, said, “We are privileged to be the trusted partner of Gujarat government in this noble initiative that will strengthen the healthcare delivery system in the state and help contain this extremely contagious pandemic.”