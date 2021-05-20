Five key design highlights of CUPRA Born

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 20 May 2021, 21:21 PM

CUPRA’s first fully-electric vehicle, the Born will be globally revealed on 25 May, 2021. Ahead of its official unveiling, Jorge Diez, head of design, CUPRA, explains the inspiration behind the design and other highlights. The company claims that the city of Barcelona is the inspiration behind the design of CUPRA’s first all-electric vehicle.

The five key design features are as follows –

Balance of proportions

The company claims that the Born is defined by two key pillars. The wheels were pushed to the corners of the vehicle to accommodate the batteries. This has additionally resulted in offering more interior space. The second pillar being the right proportion to give the vehicle a sporty look. Diez says, “This is reflected in an extremely fast A-pillar combined with a long wheelbase and short front and rear overhang, which will make driving the first 100 per cent electric CUPRA truly fun.”

CUPRA character

The front end reflects attitude. Elaborating on it, Diez said, “The headlights identify with a person’s face, so we’ve angled them a little more than usual to express the character and determination of knowing what you want and going for it. The character is further accentuated by the prominent air intake at the bottom of the car to keep the car close to the road.”

New lines

The company claims that the vehicle will get a never-before-seen rear. Speaking about it, Jorge said, “We’ve emphasised the width of the car with a horizontal light signature, and combined it with a very pronounced diffuser, which increases the car’s efficiency and aerodynamics. We know that electrification has to go hand in hand with efficiency, and in this respect, the team has combined the two in perfect harmony. On the side, we’ve created angular shapes on the shoulder line and stretched the window graphics for a greater sense of tension and speed”.

Barcelona in its DNA

The Born district of Barcelona not only lends its name to CUPRA’s first all-electric vehicle, it has also inspired its design. Diez further adds, “We’ve given the vehicle the combination of light and shadow that defines Barcelona and that can be seen above all in the interior, through completely new materials and textures. The CUPRA team has used state-of-the-art technologies such as laser cutting to create precise and highly textured surfaces both inside and out.”

Instant emotion

“One of the most important missions we have as designers is to convey emotions through our vehicles. Electric vehicles don’t have to be boring, and the CUPRA Born is proof of that. When people see it on the street, they’ll want to drive it, and this is the greatest reward for the team’s work” Diez concludes.