Festival season special edition launches-2024

India’s festival season for 2024 has seen a surge of special editions launches and everyone has jumped on the bandwagon up and down the pricing ladder. Here is a complete list of special cars that are on sale!

Maruti Suzuki

Wagon R Waltz

First up on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition. It gets accessories worth Rs. 65,654 and can be added on to the LXi, VXi and ZXi trims.

On the outside, it gets a chrome grille, new fog lamps, bumper protectors, wheel arch cladding, side skirts, and body side moulding. Inside it has been fitted with an interior styling kit that includes designer floor mats and seat covers. Other features offered include a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse parking camera, speakers, and a security system.

There is no change in the powertrains and you can have it with either a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 65.7bhp and 89Nm of torque or a 1.2-litre petrol mill producing 88.5bhp and 113Nm of torque. Both engines are available with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission.

Swift Blitz

It might be just a few months since the next-generation Swift arrived in the market but Maruti already has a special edition for the popular hatchback. Dubbed the Swift Blitz, you get a complimentary accessory package worth Rs. 39,500, which brings in cosmetic changes and new features. It can be had on the VXi and VXi (O) trims.

Exterior accessories include a grille garnish, LED fog lamps, and front, rear, and side underbody spoilers. There is also body moulding, window frame kit, door visors and a black roof spoiler. Inside, the Blitz Edition is equipped with seat covers and floor mats. The hatchback has features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more depending on the variant.

The Swift Blitz Edition is available with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. The 1.2-litre engine produces 82bhp and 112Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Baleno Regal

Hot on the heels of its younger brother, the Baleno too has got a special edition called the Regal Edition. It’s being offered on all four trims of the Baleno with prices ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000 depending on the variant you have chosen.

On the outside, it gets add-ons like a grille garnish, fog lamp garnish, front underbody spoiler, body side moulding, door visors, rear underbody spoiler, and a back door garnish. Inside, the Regal Edition gets new seat covers, curtains and all-weather mats as a part of the upgrades. The Baleno Regal Edition comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. It is offered with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT.

Grand Vitara Dominion edition

The final car in the Maruti list is the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition. Like the rest, the Dominion bit is set a of dealer fitted accessories. Depending on the variant you choose, prices can be anywhere from Rs. 48000 to Rs. 52000.

The exterior upgrades include prominent elements such as side steps, rear skid plates, body-side moulding, and door visors, along with a premium car care kit. On the inside, the Dominion Edition offers premium dual-tone seat covers, all-weather 3D mats, an interior styling kit, and a host of additional elements that offer enhanced comfort and a more premium cabin experience. It will be available for retail only till 31 October 2024.

The Dominion Edition can be had with both powertrain options. This means the 1.5-litre full-hybrid package or the 1.5-lite K-Series petrol. The former can only be had with an eCVT while the latter can either be had with a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

Toyota

Glanza

Toyota too has launched festive editions for all of its budget range and we begin with the Glanza Festive Edition, it receives a complimentary accessory set worth Rs. 20,567. Available up to 31 October, 2024, the accessories set includes 13 elements such as chrome and black body side moulding, chrome inserts for the rear door and ORVMs, rear reflector, fender, and rear bumper.

Additionally, the special edition Glanza comes equipped with 3D floormats, door visors, neck cushions finished in black and silver, and a welcome door lamp. Under the hood, the new Glanza Festive Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. There are CNG versions also available.

Taisor

The Urban Cruiser Taisor Festive Edition gets a range of Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) worth Rs. 20,160 and will only be on sale till 31 October.

Available only with the turbo-petrol variants, the Festive Edition Toyota Taisor features enhancements in the form of front and rear under spoiler finished in red and Granite Grey, door sill guards, chrome inserts for the grille and headlamps, body side moulding and door visors. Inside you get 3D mats, and a welcome door lamp. Since the package is complimentary, the prices of this new edition remain unchanged when compared to the standard edition, priced between Rs. 10.55 lakh and Rs. 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Ertiga based Toyota Rumion too has been picked up in the festive spirit. It features a Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package which is priced at Rs. 20,608 but is being offered at no additional cost to the customer. Notable additions include mud flaps, carpet mats, chrome door visor, and a roof edge spoiler. It also boasts a garnish for elements such as the tailgate, rear bumper, headlamp, number plate, and body side moulding. The Rumion is only offered with the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol which for this special edition can be had as petrol only or with CNG power too.

Finally, right at the top is the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It gets 13 specially designed accessories as a part of the deal. The exterior accessories include chrome and ornamental Accessories, mudflaps, door visors with SS insert, front and rear bumper garnish, head lamp garnish, hood emblem, body cladding, fender garnish, rear door lid garnish, and chrome door handles

The interior accessories include a set of 3D Floormats, leg room lamp and a digital video recorder. This exclusive package is available for the V and G grades of both the Neo Drive and Hybrid variants, providing wider choices to diverse customers.

Renault

Renault has gone big on exclusivity and has launched the Kwid, Triber and Kiger Night and Day Editions. All three care only available in a white over black colour scheme and the total production across all three cars to 1600 units with a first come, first buy basis.

Cosmetic changes include a piano black grille, wheel covers, nameplates, and ORVMs. Even the tailgate garnish on the Kiger is finished in piano black. In terms of features and equipment on the Kiger and Triber, there is a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone replication and a rear-view camera. The Triber Night & Day Edition additionally gets rear power windows.

Across all three cars, the Night and Day Editions are based on the RXL trim levels and at a basic level have the same features. There are no mechanical changes and all make use of their 1.0-litre petrol engines.

Mahindra

Scorpio Boss

Mahindra has brought out a special edition for its legend, the Scorpio Classic. Aptly called the Boss Edition, it gets a dark chrome garnish on the front grille, bumper, bonnet scoop, fog lamp, side indicators, tail lamps, rear reflectors, door handle, rear quarter glass, and headlamps. Moreover, the ORVMs get a dark chrome finish with a carbon fibre effect. Then there are rain visors for all the doors.

On the inside, the special edition of the Scorpio Classic is equipped with black seat upholstery along with a comfort kit, which includes neck pillows and back cushions. With this edition, the SUV also gets a rear parking camera with a dynamic guidelines feature.

Jeep

The final car on our list is the Jeep Compass. The automaker is celebrating its 8th Anniversary in India, and to make this occasion even more special, the automaker has launched an ‘Anniversary Edition’ of the Compass SUV. With this new edition, the Jeep Compass gets an exclusive set of accessories with cosmetic upgrades inside out.

On the outside, the Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition benefits from a Velvet Red insert in the grille and a hood decal. Inside, the red treatment can be seen on the seat upholstery along with an integrated dashcam and white ambient lighting, adding to the new elements of the Compass Anniversary Edition.

