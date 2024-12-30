Facelifted Kia Sonet hits one lakh sales milestone

Less than 12 months

Kia has achieved its fastest one lakh sales milestone and no surprise it has come from the Sonet sub-4 SUV. This is Kia’s ‘volumes’ model for India and got its most major update in early 2024. The amazing bit is that Kia has achieved this number in less than 12 months averaging 10,000 units a month.

Buyers choice

The automaker has revealed that 76 per cent of its buyers are going in for petrol power while 79 per cent are going in for sunroof enabled models. Further stats reveal 34 per cent of buyers going in for iMT and AT versions.

Kia Sonet details

It can be had across 22 variants with both petrol and diesel options both of which get AT and MT options making the Sonet one of the cars offering the widest transmission and engines combos across various segments. The Sonet will now move back a bit further in the pricing bracket to make way for the Syros SUV that will be launched at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo.

Kia | Kia Sonet | Sonet