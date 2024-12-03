    Recently Viewed
            Facelifted Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs. 88.66 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 03 December 2024,08:42 AM IST

            The updated Audi Q7 has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 88.66 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). It is available in two variants- Technology and Premium Plus and only available with a V6 petrol.

            Exterior highlights for this update include new grille, wheels, LED headlamps and a new colour called Sakhir Gold that commands a premium of one lakh over the standard price.

            The feature list is unchanged but you now get a revised virtual cockpit, lane departure warning system and two new colour options. The standard feature list includes dual digital screens, multi-zone climate control, powered front seats, LED light package, diamond cut alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof and connected car technology.

            Powering this updated Q7 is a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 340bhp and 500Nm. It gets quattro AWD and an eight-speed AT as standard. Rivals for the Audi Q7 include Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X7.

            Ex-showroom prices for the Audi Q7:

            Q7 Premium Plus- Rs 88.66 lakh

            Q7 Technology- Rs. 97.71 lakh

            All Popular Cars