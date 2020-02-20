Extreme E signs a multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Networks India

CarTrade Editorial Team Thursday 20 February 2020, 14:29 PM

Extreme E and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) have signed a four-year broadcast partnership for the electric SUV off-road motorsport series, set to begin its inaugural season in 2021. The broadcast partnership with SPN will ensure that viewers across the Indian sub-continent can catch the action as it unfolds.

World-class drivers and teams will compete across Extreme E’s five-race odyssey to some of the most remarkable, remote locations on the planet. Viewers from all around the globe will be introduced to some of the most extreme locations as the racers drive through the sandbars in the Artic, the Amazonian rainforests of Brazil, the deserts of Saudi Arabia, the rising oceans of Senegal and the Himalayan glaciers of Nepal. The goal will be to highlight the impact of human interference and climate change while raising awareness, driving sustainability and inspiring action.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head, Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Motorsports are gaining significant momentum in India and Extreme E holds unique appeal for our viewers with its fast-paced action, high entertainment quotient and focus on important global issues. The tour aims to take electric SUVs to the most remote and extreme locations on the planet to raise awareness about the damage caused by climate change. The inaugural season will showcase five event sets across some of the most breathtaking locations in the world.”