Experience the Land Rover Defender: Defender Journeys Registrations Begin

The Land Rover Defender is a desirable off-roader. As an aspirational offering, it isn’t widely accessible. The same has changed, and one can now experience the Defender 110 without owning it.

The Defender Journeys event has entered its fourth chapter in India. Set to begin in January 2026, this edition features 23 different journeys across destinations like the Thar Desert, Zanskar Valley, UmLing La Pass, Ladakh, Spiti Valley, and the Konkan region. This is complemented by off-road adventures, cultural discoveries, luxurious stays, hospitality, and defender lifestyle experiences.

Mark Cameron, MD, Defender, said, “Defender Journeys is the ultimate expression of the Defender brand's DNA – pushing boundaries, conquering the unconquerable, and exploring the unexplored. The Defender has earned its reputation as a vehicle that can go anywhere, and do anything. We're proud to offer this opportunity for adventure-seekers to experience the full potential of the Defender, while exploring India's most formidable landscapes and terrains, further pushing the boundaries of what seems impossible.”

Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India, remarked, “This first-of-its-kind luxury, self-drive Defender programme in India, sets a new benchmark for luxury adventurous travel. With expert guidance and curated itineraries, we're confident that our clients will embark on an unforgettable journey that will leave them with lifelong memories and a deeper appreciation for the Defender's capabilities.”

The Defender gets 90, 100, and 110 variants. Designed and engineered in the UK, it is sold in 121 countries. Adventure-seekers can register their interest here.

