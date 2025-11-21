    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Experience the Land Rover Defender: Defender Journeys Registrations Begin

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 21 November 2025,08:21 PM IST

            The Land Rover Defender is a desirable off-roader. As an aspirational offering, it isn’t widely accessible. The same has changed, and one can now experience the Defender 110 without owning it.

            The Defender Journeys event has entered its fourth chapter in India. Set to begin in January 2026, this edition features 23 different journeys across destinations like the Thar Desert, Zanskar Valley, UmLing La Pass, Ladakh, Spiti Valley, and the Konkan region. This is complemented by off-road adventures, cultural discoveries, luxurious stays, hospitality, and defender lifestyle experiences.

            Land Rover Defender Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            Mark Cameron, MD, Defender, said, “Defender Journeys is the ultimate expression of the Defender brand's DNA – pushing boundaries, conquering the unconquerable, and exploring the unexplored. The Defender has earned its reputation as a vehicle that can go anywhere, and do anything. We're proud to offer this opportunity for adventure-seekers to experience the full potential of the Defender, while exploring India's most formidable landscapes and terrains, further pushing the boundaries of what seems impossible.”

            Land Rover Defender Dashboard

            Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India, remarked, “This first-of-its-kind luxury, self-drive Defender programme in India, sets a new benchmark for luxury adventurous travel. With expert guidance and curated itineraries, we're confident that our clients will embark on an unforgettable journey that will leave them with lifelong memories and a deeper appreciation for the Defender's capabilities.”

            The Defender gets 90, 100, and 110 variants. Designed and engineered in the UK, it is sold in 121 countries. Adventure-seekers can register their interest here.

            Land Rover Defender
            Land RoverDefender ₹ 98.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Land Rover CarsUpcoming Land Rover Cars
            Land Rover | Land Rover Defender | Defender

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Experience the Land Rover Defender: Defender Journeys Registrations Begin

            Experience the Land Rover Defender: Defender Journeys Registrations Begin

            By Dwij Bhandut11/21/2025 20:21:51

            The fourth chapter of Defender Journeys starts from January 2026.

            Tata Sierra Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead of 25 November Launch

            Tata Sierra Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead of 25 November Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/18/2025 14:36:22

            While these are not formal bookings via Tata’s own website, authorised Tata dealerships have started accepting advance reservations.

            Maruti Recalls 39,506 units of Grand Vitara Over Fuel Gauge Fault

            Maruti Recalls 39,506 units of Grand Vitara Over Fuel Gauge Fault

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/18/2025 12:57:33

            Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall affecting 39,506 units of its Grand Vitara SUV. The recall concerns a suspected defect in the speedometer’s fuel level indicator and warning light, which may inaccurately reflect the remaining fuel.

            Tata unveils production-ready Sierra; launch on 25 November

            Tata unveils production-ready Sierra; launch on 25 November

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/17/2025 11:00:29

            Tata Motors has showcased the production-ready Sierra at a dedicated Sierra Brand Day event in Mumbai, marking the much-anticipated comeback of one of India’s most iconic nameplates.

            Mahindra XEV 9S Teaser Drops Triple-Screen Cockpit

            Mahindra XEV 9S Teaser Drops Triple-Screen Cockpit

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/14/2025 08:41:08

            The teaser reveals a premium Harman Kardon sound system, a large tri-cluster screen setup (digital instrument panel, infotainment display and front-passenger screen), and a driver seat with memory function.

            Tata Harrier & Safari to Get Petrol Powertrains on 9 December

            Tata Harrier & Safari to Get Petrol Powertrains on 9 December

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/14/2025 08:29:34

            The newly added engine is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol unit, revealed earlier at the Auto Expo 2023.

            Hyundai Tucson Quietly Phased Out in India

            Hyundai Tucson Quietly Phased Out in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/12/2025 08:32:36

            Hyundai India has removed the Tucson from its official website, a strong indication that the SUV has been quietly withdrawn from the domestic lineup.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.28 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 12.50 - 18.05 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            ₹ 45.00 - 48.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron

            Volkswagen Tayron

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Kia New Seltos

            Kia New Seltos

            ₹ 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Porsche Cayenne EV

            Porsche Cayenne EV

            ₹ 1.76 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 49.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI