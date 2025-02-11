    Recently Viewed
            Entire Honda cars range is now E20 fuel compliant

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 11 February 2025,07:28 AM IST

            Honda India has announced that its entire current lineup is now E20 compliant.This includes models like the City, City e:HEV hybrid, Elevate, and Amaze. This achievement comes well ahead of the government's April 1, 2025, deadline, which will require all combustion engine vehicles, including hybrids, to meet E20 standards.

            Honda Amaze Left Front Three Quarter

            Even owners of older Honda vehicles can benefit. Honda has confirmed that all its cars manufactured since January 1, 2009, are already E20 compatible. This means these owners can use E20 petrol without concerns about damage or the need for special parts.

            Speaking on the latest achievement, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, 'At Honda Cars India, we are committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions and all our cars have been E20 material compatible since Jan 2009 enabling our customers to seamlessly adopt the greener E20 fuel without any modifications. The latest compliance certification for all our current models ahead of the pan India E20 fuel introduction aligns with the Government of India’s goal to implement greener fuels.”

