Employees of Toyota Kirloskar Motor volunteer to support National Doctor helpline for COVID-19 patients

Nikhil Puthran Monday 17 May 2021, 21:17 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that some of its employees would begin to contribute and support the National Doctor Helpline. The company claims that around 60 employees have been identified on a work-from-home model initially for a period of one month to support the helpline that provides teleconsultation to COVID-19 patients. This is extendable as per the requirement to support the helpline.

The volunteering TKM employees will onboard doctors and assist COVID-19 patients to connect with the registered doctors. Moreover, these employees will work on preparing doctor shifts besides ensuring that all those patients who call the helpline number can reach the doctors through proper scheduling and follow-ups. The first batch of volunteers are receiving the necessary online training from appointed agencies following which they will soon be deployed.

These volunteers are a part of TKMs ‘COVID Warriors Club’. This club was formed to support the local communities and Government departments in dealing with the rising demand for medical care due to COVID-19 infections. Speaking on the initiatives, G. Shankara, Vice President, HR and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We had formed the COVID Warriors Club to support the local community and our Government agencies, in the overwhelming surge in the second COVID wave. This voluntary initiative will help provide much-needed support to the frontline workers managing the helpline. Besides, the activity will provide a channel for our employees who are passionate about contributing to the relief measures while ensuring they stay at home and maintain social distancing. More employee volunteers are willing to step up and strengthen the Government’s efforts if the need arises.”