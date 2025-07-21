    Recently Viewed
            Drive to Discover 13: When the Roads Whisper Stories

            Sonam Gupta

            Sonam Gupta

            Monday 21 July 2025,10:54 AM IST

            One Experience. Three Cars. Four Days. Endless Memories.

            Some journeys don’t just take you to new places; they take you closer to yourself. Drive to Discover 13 was one such unforgettable journey of experiences. It brought us closer to nature, gave us quiet moments with the weather, and sparked a deep romance with cars.

            Our companions on this road trip were three remarkable Honda machines: the Honda City, Amaze, and the Elevate. Over four days, we travelled from Kochi to Athirappilly, onward to Munnar, Kodaikanal, and finally Coimbatore. It wasn’t just a 500km drive across southern India; it was a moving story. A journey filled with the aroma of tea, twists and turns of mountain roads, and the comfort of filter coffee warming every pause.

            Honda Elevate Front View

            Day 1: Kochi to Athirappilly- Flowing Smooth with the Honda City

            Our journey began at Kochi Airport, with the first destination being the lush beauty of Athirappilly, one of Kerala’s most picturesque corners, where nature is at its most captivating.

            For this short but scenic stretch, our companion was a sedan that has carved a strong identity in its segment over the years, the legendary Honda City CVT. Gliding effortlessly through city traffic, the City felt more refined with every passing mile as we entered greener, quieter stretches of road.

            Honda’s CVT transmission is known for its seamless performance and true to its reputation, the City never let us down, not even on tricky turns. Its suspension soaked up the road beautifully, and the cabin comfort reminded us why this sedan still holds its ground amidst a sea of SUVs. The 38km drive may have been short, but with the City, it was nothing short of delightful.

            Honda Elevate Front View

            Day 2: Athirappilly to Munnar- Rising High in the Elevate

            As we headed towards the hills on day two, the weather turned poetic. Dark clouds floated above, soft drizzle danced on the windshield, and endless tea gardens lined the roads. This is Munnar in all its glory.

            For the 130km uphill drive, we chose the Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition, Honda’s bold and only SUV offering.

            Right from the first few kilometres on the iconic Gap Road, the Elevate impressed with its agility. The 1.5-litre petrol engine delivered smooth yet powerful performance, even as the terrain grew steeper and more demanding. Its generous ground clearance and stable ride gave us the confidence to enjoy every twist and turn, without a single bump spoiling the rhythm.

            Inside, the Elevate felt tech-forward and intuitive. From voice commands to a responsive touchscreen infotainment system, everything worked seamlessly. My co-driver Jay Shah took over halfway, and his verdict echoed mine - the Elevate is capable, clever, and charismatic.

            Honda Elevate Front View

            Day 3: Munnar to Kodaikanal- Talking to the Clouds

            This day felt like a dream. As we left Munnar’s green trails and entered the misty embrace of Kodaikanal, it felt like stepping into another world.

            The roads grew foggy and clouds dipped low, brushing against the car - and suddenly, driving stopped being a task and turned into an emotion. Every corner, every viewpoint seemed to recite poetry. It was a journey that brought out the wanderer in all of us.

            We stayed with the Honda Elevate for this 170km stretch, and it proved to be the perfect partner once again. With mostly uphill terrain, the Elevate handled it all with ease. We even tested out its Hill Hold Assist at several points, and it delivered with confidence, making those steep starts feel effortless.

            And can we talk about the ambient lighting? The Elevate’s multi-colour interior lighting options added such warmth and mood to the evening that it felt like the car itself was celebrating with us.

            Honda Elevate Front View

            Day 4: Kodaikanal to Coimbatore- A Humble Finale with the Amaze

            The final day, but no shortage of stories and experiences to share. We descended the valleys of Kodaikanal behind the wheel of the Honda Amaze manual, and from the very first shift, it reminded us why it's still such a trusted name in Indian households.

            Its 1.2-litre petrol engine needed a little extra push on steeper climbs, but the smooth gear shifts and precise handling more than made up for it. As we entered Coimbatore, the Amaze truly shone - its compact size and nimble steering made navigating through tight city streets and parking in narrow spots an absolute breeze.

            We took a well-deserved break to explore the local food scene, indulged in some shopping, and ended the day with a hearty South Indian thali. And just like that, with hearts full of memories, we wrapped up this soul-stirring road trip.

            Honda Elevate Right Side View

            A Car is Never Just a Machine- It Becomes a Character in Your Story

            The Honda City, Elevate, and Amaze- three different cars, three different personalities, and three very different stories. The City brought elegance and ease. The Elevate gave us power and presence. The Amaze reminded us of the quiet joy in simplicity.

            Drive to Discover 13 didn’t just introduce us to new places. It taught us something deeper - that choosing the right car is like choosing the right companion. One that holds your hand at every turn, and moves with you through sunshine and storms.

            So, the next time you find yourself heading toward a mountain bend or a wide-open highway, remember these three Honda stories. Who knows - maybe you’ll become part of a brand new one.

