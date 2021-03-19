Delta-Q Technologies and Varroc Engineering to manufacture EV battery chargers in India

Santosh Nair Friday 19 March 2021, 16:59 PM

Varroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier-1 auto component manufacturer, has agreed with Delta-Q Technologies to make the latter’s chargers in India to support the expansion of the electric two- and three-wheeler vehicle market.

Delta-Q (based in Canada) is a leader in the design and supply of high-reliability on-board chargers for original equipment manufacturers in a variety of industrial and consumer markets such as the US, Europe, and Asia.

Arjun Jain, Whole-time Director and President, Electrical Business Unit, Varroc, said, “Post the implementation of BS6, the transition to EV is the most significant opportunity in the Automotive Electronics industry. With this partnership with Delta-Q, we aim to enhance our Electric Vehicle (EV) component portfolio. Our combined capabilities will create business synergies and strengthen our foothold to achieve our aspiration of becoming the leading EV component supplier in the country.”

Sarah MacKinnon, Co-CEO and CFO at Delta-Q, said, “This contract manufacturing agreement with Varroc is a first for Delta-Q in India. Varroc has the capability and resources to support Delta-Q’s manufacturing processes. We are excited to work with them to expand our business in India and support the rapid transition to electric vehicles within our OEM customers.”