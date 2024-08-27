Deliveries of the Tata Curvv EV commence

Tata Motors recently launched the all-electric coupe SUV, the Curvv EV in the country. The model is available in five variants across five colour options. Now, customers who made their bookings have started receiving the Curvv EV across the country.

The Curvv EV is being offered in Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.49 lakh. As for the colour options, the SUV is available in Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide, and Flame Red.

Feature-wise, the Tata Curvv EV comes loaded with a large infotainment screen, digital instrument panel, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, wireless charger, Type-C charging port, ambient lighting, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Powering the Curvv EV is two battery pack options – a 45kWh and a 55kWh unit. While the former is claimed to deliver a driving range of 502km, the latter is rated to power the EV for 585km on a single charge.

