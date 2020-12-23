Datsun and Nissan India announce price hike from January 2021

Jay Shah Wednesday 23 December 2020, 20:11 PM

Nissan Motor India has announced a price revision of all its models under its Nissan and Datsun brand from January 2021. The price increase will be levied up to five per cent across the range. As per Nissan, the bump in price is due to the increased input costs.

Nissan, on the other hand, has recently introduced the compact SUV – Magnite in India. The Magnite was officially launched earlier this month with an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India) and has managed to garner over 15,000 bookings already. This discounted cost for the Magnite will be applicable only till 31 December after which the SUV is likely to get costlier by Rs 50,000. Another SUV from Nissan’s portfolio includes the Nicks which is also available with year-end discounts up to Rs 65,000. For more details, tap here.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reiterated its commitment to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan brand. Nissan aims to offer the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021.”

Currently, under the Datsun brand, the company retails the redi-GO, Datsun Go and Datsun GO+ in manual as well as automatic gearbox options. These models can be bought this month with exclusive discount and year-end offers. To know more about the ongoing benefits of Datsun cars, click here.