Citroen to showcase production-ready Basalt coupe SUV on 2 August

As Tata prepares to take the covers off the new Curvv EV later this week, Citroen is readying its coupe SUV rival for a debut in the production form on 2 August. This model will be the C3 Aircross-based Basalt.

Under the hood, the new Basalt coupe SUV will source power from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that belts out 109bhp and 190Nm. Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

On the outside, the 2024 Citroen Basalt will feature a split headlamp design, projector headlights and split LED DRLs, signature two-slat chrome grille, wide lower grille and air dam, silver skid plates, fog lights, large alloy wheels, plastic wheel cladding, wraparound taillights, sloping roofline, and a shark-fin antenna.

The interiors of Citroen’s latest offering could come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and TPMS.

