            Citroen to showcase production-ready Basalt coupe SUV on 2 August

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 18 July 2024,17:00 PM IST

            As Tata prepares to take the covers off the new Curvv EV later this week, Citroen is readying its coupe SUV rival for a debut in the production form on 2 August. This model will be the C3 Aircross-based Basalt.

            Under the hood, the new Basalt coupe SUV will source power from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that belts out 109bhp and 190Nm. Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

            On the outside, the 2024 Citroen Basalt will feature a split headlamp design, projector headlights and split LED DRLs, signature two-slat chrome grille, wide lower grille and air dam, silver skid plates, fog lights, large alloy wheels, plastic wheel cladding, wraparound taillights, sloping roofline, and a shark-fin antenna.

            The interiors of Citroen’s latest offering could come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and TPMS.

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            The prices of the Tata Curvv rival are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

