Citroen teases new Aircross X, bookings now open

Citroen India has dropped hints of an upgraded version of the Aircross SUV, dubbed the Aircross X, with early teasers showing enhanced comfort and tech. Meanwhile, bookings are now live for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

The teaser photos reveal new upholstery and cruise control as part of the package. The Aircross X is also expected to add ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, wireless phone mirroring, auto-dimming IRVM, and push-button start. Higher trims may include a 360-degree camera and Citroen’s virtual assistant CARA.

Under the hood, the lineup is likely to mirror existing Aircross options, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine for base versions, and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor for the X trim. The turbo unit is expected with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

