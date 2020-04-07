Citroen reschedules launch of C5 Aircross to Q1 2021

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 07 April 2020, 16:54 PM

Citroen, a brand owned by Groupe PSA, has rescheduled the launch of its first product for India, the C5 Aircross. Previously scheduled to be launched by the end of 2020, the Citroen C5 Aircross will now be launched in Q1 2021.

To be assembled in India with an aim of 95% localization, the Citroen C5 Aircross could be offered with two powertrain options including a 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 178bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine. These motors may come paired to a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic unit.

According to Citroen, the launch of the C5 Aircross was postponed due to the spread of Coronavirus. The launch will take place early next year when there could be a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat. The company will maintain the project timeline for the C-Cubed program, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021.