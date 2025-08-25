Citroen opens pre-bookings for Basalt X at Rs. 11,000

Citroen India has opened pre-bookings for its upcoming Basalt X variant. Customers can secure their order with a token amount of Rs. 11,000 via Citroen dealerships or the official website.

While full details are still under wraps, teaser images suggest the Basalt X will sport a refreshed cabin with bronze accents on the dashboard and AC vents, a new pattern imprint, and black-and-tan upholstery.

As the likely new top trim replacing the current flagship, the Basalt X is expected to follow the template of the earlier C3 X in offering cosmetic upgrades, enhanced features, and additional colour options.

Mechanically, there will be no change. It will retain the 1.2-litre, three cylinder petrol engine offering 80bhp, with torque of 190Nm (manual) and 205Nm (torque-converter automatic).

The premium over the existing top trim is expected to range between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 25,000.

Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt