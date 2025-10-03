Citroen Launches New Aircross X in India at Rs. 8.29 Lakh

Citroen India has expanded its X-Series portfolio with the launch of the New Aircross X, priced from Rs. 8.29 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV joins the recently introduced Basalt X and C3 X, launched under the brand’s 2.0 “Shift Into the New” strategy.

Inside, the Aircross X features ventilated leatherette seats, diffused ambient and footwell lighting, a bezel-less 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a seven-inch digital cluster, all accented with gold finishes. The Aircross X offers flexible seating for five or seven passengers, and a 511 litre boot, making it ideal for long trips. The SUV also introduces the Deep Forest Green colour and dual-tone options (Rs. 20,000 extra) along with a new Aircross X badge on the tail gate.

The Aircross also gets CARA, multilingual, context-aware in-car companion, offering 52 languages, vehicle control, navigation, music, calls, and emergency assistance. The Aircross X also features 360-degree camera, speed limiter, ventilated seats, and advanced safety systems including six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, hill hold, and a high-strength body structure.

The Aircross X is offered in ICE and CNG options, multiple engine and transmission choices.

