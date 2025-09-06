Citroen Launches Basalt X in India From Rs. 7.95 Lakh

Citroen India has introduced the Basalt X range in the country, priced from Rs. 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variants bring design updates, enhanced interiors, and CARA in-car assistant. The deliveries will begin during the upcoming festive season.

CARA has been developed in India for global markets and is designed to respond naturally to commands, understand tone and context, and manage tasks such as navigation, calls, music, and reminders. It also integrates with the car to monitor tyre pressure, control climate functions, and even activate safety features like SOS mode. The system supports 52 Indian and global languages.

The Basalt X range adds features such as cruise control and speed limiter, a 360-degree camera with seven viewing modes, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting. Inside, it gets a new soft-touch leatherette dashboard, premium upholstery, gold accents, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, and a seven inch digital driver’s display.

The powertrain choices continue with the 1.2-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated (82bhp) and turbocharged (110bhp, 205Nm) forms, paired with five- and six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

