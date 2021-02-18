Citroen La Maison dealership launched in Chennai

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 18 February 2021, 15:27 PM

French marquee Citroen recently opened its first dealership in India located in Ahmedabad. The company has now inaugurated another dealership in the country located in Chennai, christened as Citroen Ramani.

Citroen Ramani Chennai

The Citroen showrooms, known as La Maison dealerships, will undertake sales and service of the upcoming C5 Aircross that will be the first model from the brand to be launched in India later this year. The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen dealership Chennai

Citroen plans to open 10 showrooms in India by the end of the year, spread across 10 cities that include Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. The brand also launched a showroom on wheels, known as the Citroen Nomadic showroom.