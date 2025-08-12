Citroen India launches new C3X with additional features, prices from Rs. 5.25 lakh

Citroen India has introduced the updated C3X range in the country, adding 15 new features and revising the line-up’s pricing. The range now starts at Rs. 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base C3 Live variant and goes up to Rs. 9.89 lakh for the top-spec C3X Shine Turbo automatic. Bookings are open, with deliveries set to commence in early September 2025.

The key additions include proximity passive entry and push start, cruise control with speed limiter (automatic variant), a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and a full-LED lighting package comprising LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, and LED DRLs. The cabin gains a leatherette-wrapped instrument panel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an upgraded automatic climate control system.

The powertrain choices remain unchanged with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a five-speed manual, and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

