  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Citroen increases prices of C5 Aircross by up to Rs 98,400

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Sunday 09 January 2022,21:48 PM IST

      The C5 Aircross has become enormously expensive as Citroen has announced a price hike for the two variants of the crossover SUV. The Feel and Shine trims have become pricer by Rs 93,900 and Rs 98,400, respectively. Meanwhile, the price hike is also applicable to Feel dual-tone and Shine dual-tone variants.

      The C5 Aircross comes with LED headlamps and LED rear lights and features unique exterior design. Besides, it gets 18-inch alloy wheels too. Apart from that, Citroen offers a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment system, dual-zone temperature control, a panoramic sunroof, park assist, six airbags and suchlike.

      Citroen C5 Aircross Right Rear Three Quarter

      It is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This diesel motor produces 174bhp and delivers 400Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the C5 Aircross competes against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and upcoming Skoda Kodiaq.

      The French automaker entered the Indian market with the C5 Aircross in April 2021. Since then, the C5 Aircross has been the only model on sale in the country. However, Citroen is planning to introduce another crossover SUV, very likely the C3, in India sometime this year. In fact, the C3 has been spotted testing here a few times.

      Citroen C5 Aircross
      Citroen C5 Aircross ₹ 32.24 Lakh Onwards
      All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
      Citroen | C5 Aircross | Citroen C5 Aircross

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Citroen increases prices of C5 Aircross by up to Rs 98,400

      Citroen increases prices of C5 Aircross by up to Rs 98,400

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/09/2022 21:48:27

      Citroen C5 is available in two variants, namely the Feel and Shine.

      Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat01/09/2022 18:43:59

      It's a mid-life update for the Skoda Kodiaq and this time with petrol power only

      Force Gurkha becomes costlier by Rs 51,000

      Force Gurkha becomes costlier by Rs 51,000

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/07/2022 20:40:13

      Force Gurkha now costs Rs 14.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

      Tata Motors to introduce all-new CNG cars on 19 January

      Tata Motors to introduce all-new CNG cars on 19 January

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/07/2022 19:32:06

      Tata may launch Tiago and Tigor CNG models in India.

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to be launched in India on 10 January

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to be launched in India on 10 January

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/06/2022 17:21:40

      The new Kodiaq will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol unit mated to a save-speed DSG automatic.

      Skoda Slavia to be launched in India in March 2022

      Skoda Slavia to be launched in India in March 2022

      By Desirazu Venkat01/06/2022 16:09:54

      It's Skoda's second car for India under its 2.0 plan

      Updated Toyota Camry teased for India ahead of launch

      Updated Toyota Camry teased for India ahead of launch

      By Desirazu Venkat01/05/2022 19:22:13

      This is a mid-life facelift for the hybrid sedan

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

      ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Mercedes-Benz EQS

      Mercedes-Benz EQS

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q5

      Audi Q5

      ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 79.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars