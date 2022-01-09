Citroen increases prices of C5 Aircross by up to Rs 98,400

The C5 Aircross has become enormously expensive as Citroen has announced a price hike for the two variants of the crossover SUV. The Feel and Shine trims have become pricer by Rs 93,900 and Rs 98,400, respectively. Meanwhile, the price hike is also applicable to Feel dual-tone and Shine dual-tone variants.

The C5 Aircross comes with LED headlamps and LED rear lights and features unique exterior design. Besides, it gets 18-inch alloy wheels too. Apart from that, Citroen offers a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment system, dual-zone temperature control, a panoramic sunroof, park assist, six airbags and suchlike.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This diesel motor produces 174bhp and delivers 400Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the C5 Aircross competes against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and upcoming Skoda Kodiaq.

The French automaker entered the Indian market with the C5 Aircross in April 2021. Since then, the C5 Aircross has been the only model on sale in the country. However, Citroen is planning to introduce another crossover SUV, very likely the C3, in India sometime this year. In fact, the C3 has been spotted testing here a few times.

Citroen C5 Aircross ₹ 32.24 Lakh Onwards

