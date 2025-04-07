    Recently Viewed
            Citroen Dark Editions Teased ahead of India debut

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 07 April 2025,18:13 PM IST

            Citroen is jumping on the Dark Edition bandwagon by launching special ‘dark’ editions of the C3, Basalt, and the Aircross. They are expected to arrive later this month and will feature cosmetic updates both inside and outside. However, there will be no mechanical changes.

            Citroen C3 Rear Badge

            The latest teaser image reveals a full black paint scheme for all three vehicles, dark edition badging at the rear, and orange contrast-coloured stitching for the seats, centre console, and the dashboard. It’s not yet clear if there will be a lower-spec version, but there will be a top-spec version for all three cars. The fully-loaded Aircross and the Basalt get features like dual-digital screens, climate control, connected car technology, reverse camera with guidelines, power mirrors, and power windows.

            Citroen C3 Front Row Seats

            The top versions get Citroen’s 1.2-litre, turbo petrol motor, producing 109bhp/190Nm in six-speed MT guise and 109bhp/205Nm in six-speed AT guise. The Basalt and the C3 also get a 1.2-litre, NA petrol, producing 80bhp and 115Nm. The Citroen dark editions join a host of vehicles from Tata, Mahindra, MG, and Kia, all offering ‘Dark’ paint schemes for their range.

