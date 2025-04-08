Citroen Dark Editions: More Details for C3, Basalt, Aircross

Citroen released a trailer for its Dark Editions last week. We now have exclusive information about these editions prior to their launch.

C3 Dark

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition will get a black colourway and multiple blacked-out elements. The faux skid plates will get a silver finish, while the alloys will get a dual-tone finish. Internally, the C3 Dark will get a red stitching on the black-themed dashboard, seats, and the armrest. The seatbelts, cushions, and other accessories can be availed in a dark theme as optional accessories. Its mechanicals are likely to remain unchanged, thus continuing with the same 1.2-litre turbo and NA petrol options, paired with manual and torque converter automatic gearboxes.

Basalt Dark

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition will get an all-black paint job with contrast-coloured elements on the bumpers and the grille. Our sources also revealed that the tyres will remain unchanged, with the rear getting a relevant badge. The black and beige-coloured cabin will be replaced by an all-black version, further getting contrast-coloured stitching on the seats and the dashboard. Mechanically, the Basalt will be powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, paired either with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. It could command a premium of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 over the existing versions.

Aircross Dark

The Citroen Aircross Dark Edition will get an all-black exterior paint job, with the silver skid plates being carried over as is. The tailgate will get the ‘Aircross’ chrome embossing. The alloys retain a dual-tone pattern here. The only badge finished in black will be the ‘Dark Edition’, in order to set it apart and position it as an exclusive offering. The SUV remains the same internally, getting layered with a premium black leatherette upholstery with red accents. It will also get illuminated sill plates and ambient footwell lighting. The SUV will remain mechanically unchanged, getting both three and four-cylinder NA and turbo petrol motors, paired with manual and automatic transmission systems.

