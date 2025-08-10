Citroen Confirms Model Updates for C3, Aircross, and Basalt

Citroen India has announced that its three models - the C3, Aircross, and will soon receive a round of upgrades aimed at boosting their appeal in the domestic market. These updates form a key part of the brand’s recently outlined ‘2.0 – Shift Into the New’ plan.

The upcoming changes are being developed with significant input from Citroen’s local engineering teams, with an emphasis on features that cater specifically to Indian usage conditions.

All three models are built on Citroen’s C-Cubed platform, which supports a high degree of localisation, up to 98 per cent in this case. This approach allows the manufacturer to integrate features and design touches tailored for Indian customers while maintaining global quality benchmarks.

Alongside the product updates, Citroen is working to expand its sales and service network from around 80 outlets today to 150 touchpoints by the end of 2025. The expansion will focus heavily on Tier II, III, and IV cities, with the goal of ensuring that every customer is located within 100 km of a Citroen facility.

