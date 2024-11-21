    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C5 Aircross Feel variant discontinued

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 21 November 2024,08:43 AM IST

            Citroen India has delisted the base Feel variant of the C5 Aircross SUV. The flagship SUV is now available in a single, top-spec Shine variant along with a dual-tone colour option.

            Citroen C5 Aircross Dashboard

            With this, the C5 Aircross is now expensive by Rs. 3.08 lakh and can be had with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 39.99 lakh.

            The C5 Aircross continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 174bhp and 400Nm of peak torque that is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5kmpl.

            Citroen C5 Aircross Right Rear Three Quarter

            Furthermore, Citroen is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.75 lakh on the C5 Aircross. These are applicable on MY2023 units and can be availed only till 31 December, 2024. In India, the C5 Aircross rivals the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, and Skoda Kodiaq.

