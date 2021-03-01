Citroen C5 Aircross bookings open in India ahead of launch in April 2021

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 01 March 2021, 17:18 PM

Bookings for the Citroen C5 Aircross mid-size SUV have begun in India at all authorised dealerships as well as the official website. Customers can book the model for an amount of Rs 50,000. Pre-bookings of the Citroen C5 Aircross will entitle the owner to receive a complimentary maintenance package of five years or 50,000 kms. This offer is valid for bookings made up to 6 April, 2021, and deliveries up to 30 June, 2021.

The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered in four mono-tone colours that include Perla Nera Black, Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and Cumulus Grey, as well as and three dual-tone colours including Tijuca Blue with Pearla Nera Black, Pearl White with Pearla Nera Black, and Cumulus Grey with Pearla Nera Black.

Citroen C5 Aircross Blue

The new Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 18.6kmpl.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will feature LED projector headlamps, front fog lights with cornering function, front and rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, puddle lamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, hands-free electric tail gate, and LED tail lights, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, drive modes, electric parking brake, TPMS, reverse parking camera, and park-assist.