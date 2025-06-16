Citroen C3 Sports Edition Revealed

Citroen is preparing to launch a Sport Edition of the C3 compact SUV. As per dealer insights, the special variant will offer cosmetic updates to the car.

Aesthetically, the Sport Edition will feature rally-inspired C3 decals and a new interior theme with red accents and 'Sport' badges on the seats. Buyers will also benefit from new features, including ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and an integrated dashcam. Other premium features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, auto-folding ORVMs, six airbags, and automatic climate control are expected to be carried over.

Mechanically, the Sport Edition is will retain the proven 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 109bhp and 205Nm of torque, likely paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Expected it to command a premium of approximately Rs. 30,000 over the current range-topping variant. The C3 Sport Edition will be sold alongside the recently introduced Dark Edition.

