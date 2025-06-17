Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched; Costs Rs. 21,000 More Over Standard Variant

Citroen India has introduced a new Sport Edition of the C3 hatchback. Available across all Live, Feel, and Shine variants, this special edition adds Rs. 21,000 to the existing price tag.

The Sport Edition C3 stands out with decals on the front bumper, bonnet, roof, and doors, alongside the unique ‘Sport Edition’ badging. The C3 is also available in a new Garnet Red exterior paint. Inside, the cabin receives edition-specific pedals, seat covers, mats, seatbelt cushions, and ambient lighting. For those seeking more tech, an optional Tech Kit, priced at Rs. 15,000, adds a wireless charger and a dashcam.

Under the hood, the Sport Edition retains the C3's existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol powertrain options. It is available with manual and automatic transmission systems.

