            Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched; Costs Rs. 21,000 More Over Standard Variant

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 17 June 2025,16:00 PM IST

            Citroen India has introduced a new Sport Edition of the C3 hatchback. Available across all Live, Feel, and Shine variants, this special edition adds Rs. 21,000 to the existing price tag.

            Citroen C3 Dashboard

            The Sport Edition C3 stands out with decals on the front bumper, bonnet, roof, and doors, alongside the unique ‘Sport Edition’ badging. The C3 is also available in a new Garnet Red exterior paint. Inside, the cabin receives edition-specific pedals, seat covers, mats, seatbelt cushions, and ambient lighting. For those seeking more tech, an optional Tech Kit, priced at Rs. 15,000, adds a wireless charger and a dashcam.

            Citroen C3 Front Row Seats

            Under the hood, the Sport Edition retains the C3's existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol powertrain options. It is available with manual and automatic transmission systems.

            Citroen C3
            CitroenC3 ₹ 6.23 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 | C3

