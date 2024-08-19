    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3 now gets an automatic gearbox

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 19 August 2024,17:49 PM IST

            Citroen India recently launched the Basalt Coupe SUV in the country. With this, the automaker also updated the feature list of both, the C3 and the C3 Aircross. Now, post this, the entry-level hatchback adds the automatic gearbox to its transmission option.

            Previously, unlike the C3 Aircross, the C3 hatchback was only offered with a five-speed and six-speed manual gearbox for the NA and the Turbo versions, respectively. Now, apart from the manual, the 1.2-litre turbo variant of the C3 can also be opted with a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

            As for the new features, the C3 now has six airbags, automatic climate control, powered wing mirrors with auto fold, ABS with EBD, LED headlamps, and repositioned rear window switches. Notably, these features have also been introduced in the C3 Aircross.

            Citroen C3 1.2-litre NA petrolCitroen C3 1.2-litre turbo petrol
            Five-speed manualSix-speed manualSix-speed torque converter
            80bhp/115Nm108bhp/190Nm108bhp/205Nm
            Three cylinderThree cylinderThree cylinder
            Citroen C3
            CitroenC3 ₹ 6.16 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 | C3

            All Popular Cars