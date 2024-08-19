Citroen C3 now gets an automatic gearbox

Citroen India recently launched the Basalt Coupe SUV in the country. With this, the automaker also updated the feature list of both, the C3 and the C3 Aircross. Now, post this, the entry-level hatchback adds the automatic gearbox to its transmission option.

Previously, unlike the C3 Aircross, the C3 hatchback was only offered with a five-speed and six-speed manual gearbox for the NA and the Turbo versions, respectively. Now, apart from the manual, the 1.2-litre turbo variant of the C3 can also be opted with a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

As for the new features, the C3 now has six airbags, automatic climate control, powered wing mirrors with auto fold, ABS with EBD, LED headlamps, and repositioned rear window switches. Notably, these features have also been introduced in the C3 Aircross.

Citroen C3 1.2-litre NA petrol Citroen C3 1.2-litre turbo petrol Five-speed manual Six-speed manual Six-speed torque converter 80bhp/115Nm 108bhp/190Nm 108bhp/205Nm Three cylinder Three cylinder Three cylinder

