Citroen C3 CNG Launched in India at Rs. 7.16 Lakh

Citroen India has expanded the C3 lineup with a dealer-fitted CNG kit. In collaboration with Lovato, this factory-sanctioned conversion commands a premium of Rs. 93,000 over the standard petrol variants, placing the entry-level C3 CNG at Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

This move makes the C3 the latest contender in the CNG arena, featuring a single 55-litre (water-equivalent) cylinder with a range of 170 to 200 km on a full tank. The CNG retrofitment is exclusively paired with the familiar 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine. While official CNG power figures remain under the wraps, Citroen boasts an impressive ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 28.1 km/kg. A five-speed manual gearbox handles transmission duties.

Citroen assures that the C3's ride comfort remains uncompromised, thanks to an upgraded rear suspension. Available across four trims – Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine – with prices stretching up to Rs. 9.24 lakh, the C3 CNG comes with the same three year/1 lakh km warranty for both the car and the CNG components.

