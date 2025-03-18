    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3, Basalt Dark Editions Teased: Launch Imminent

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Tuesday 18 March 2025,10:30 AM IST

            In a seeming glut of Black/Dark edition cars that numerous automakers have recently launched, Citroën is now hopping on the bandwagon, gearing up to launch the Dark edition of the C3 and the Basalt. We expect the launch to happen in the coming weeks.

            As per our sources, both top trims across NA petrol and turbo petrol are set to receive a Dark Edition. We anticipate a completely blacked-out aesthetic, which would include a black paint job for the exterior, and a dark theme for the cabin. The wheels would not be left out either, subsequently getting a black finish to tune in with the rest of the black colourway.

            The cars will remain the same, as far as mechanicals are concerned. However, these special editions could likely command a premium of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000 over existing variants.

