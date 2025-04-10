Citroen C3, Basalt, Aircross Dark Editions Launched in India

Citroen India hopped on the Dark Edition bandwagon, launching its own slew of Dark Edition vehicles – the C3, Aircross, and the Basalt, of which MS Dhoni inaugurated the latter, thus becoming its first owner. This colourway has been given the Perla Nera moniker.

The Citroen Dark Editions command a base premium of Rs. 19,500 over their existing versions. Available in limited numbers and exclusive to the top variants, the Perla Nera colourway gets dark chrome accents on the Chevron badge, front grille, and body side moulding, and gloss black treatments on the bumpers and door handles.

Internally, the Dark Edition cars get Metropolitan Black leatherette seats, custom leatherette-wrapped instrument panel, Lava Red detailing, high-gloss black finishes, custom seat covers, dark chrome mouldings, and a grille embellisher.

All three Citroen Dark Edition vehicles remain mechanically unchanged, thus continuing with the same engine and state of tune. The C3, Aircross, and the Basalt Dark Editions get starting ex-showroom tags of Rs. 8.38 lakh, Rs. 13.13 lakh, and Rs. 12.80 lakh, respectively. These Dark Editions will be available across the carmaker’s dealership network, starting 10 April, 2025.

