Citroen C3 automatic variants launched in India

A few months ago Citroen India had finally showcased the AT variants of the C3 hatchback and now it has revealed the full price list. Starting at Rs. 10 lakh, the C3 AT is available in 4 variants and makes use of the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol as the C3 Aircross and Basalt coupe SUV. This engine produces 109bhp/205Nm in AT and 109bhp/190Nm in a six-speed MT guise.

As a part of the upgrades, Citroen also added a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, auto-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, and automatic climate control. This is in addition to the top-spec variant, which has features like height adjustment for the driver’s seat and connected car technology.

If you look at the pricing, then it’s very obvious that the starting price is a little bit on the higher side especially when you look at the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. but to make a jump from the basic model to a fully kitted up dual-tone variant, the upgrade only costs Rs 27000, an acceptable amount in this part of the market.

Variant-wise pricing for the Citroen C3 AT range

Citroen C3 Turbo Shine AT Rs. 10 lakh

Citroen C3 Turbo Shine AT Vibe Pack Rs. 10.12 lakh

Citroen C3 Turbo Shine AT dual-tone Rs. 10.15 lakh

Citroen C3 Turbo Shine AT dual-tone Vibe Pack Rs. 10. 27 lakh

