Citroen C3 Automatic launched; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

Citroen India has revealed the prices of C3 Automatic. It starts from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available only in the top-spec Shine variant. The automatic variant is priced at Rs. 85,000 more than the manual variants.

The C3’s six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is mated to the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that does duty on Aircross and Basalt. It is tuned to produce 109bhp and 205Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the C3 also benefits from new features such as LED projector headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and climate control. It continues with the existing set of features that include a digital instrument cluster, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags.

