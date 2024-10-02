    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen C3 Automatic launched; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 02 October 2024,11:13 AM IST

            Citroen India has revealed the prices of C3 Automatic. It starts from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available only in the top-spec Shine variant. The automatic variant is priced at Rs. 85,000 more than the manual variants.

            Citroen C3 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            The C3’s six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is mated to the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that does duty on Aircross and Basalt. It is tuned to produce 109bhp and 205Nm of torque.

            Citroen C3 Right Rear Three Quarter

            Meanwhile, the C3 also benefits from new features such as LED projector headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and climate control. It continues with the existing set of features that include a digital instrument cluster, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags.

            Citroen C3
            CitroenC3 ₹ 6.16 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 | C3

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 images leaked before launch

            Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 images leaked before launch

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 14:59:14

            The images of Nissan Magnite facelift have leaked before the official launch

            Citroen C3 Automatic launched; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            Citroen C3 Automatic launched; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 11:13:11

            Citroen C3 Automatic variant launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants get new dark theme

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants get new dark theme

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 10:14:45

            Mahindra Thar 4x4 variants now offered with mocha brown interior theme.

            New images reveal interiors of Hyundai Creta EV for the first time

            New images reveal interiors of Hyundai Creta EV for the first time

            By Desirazu Venkat10/01/2024 15:28:57

            The Creta EV is expected to make its debut in India in December 2024

            2024 Citroen Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

            2024 Citroen Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/30/2024 13:40:48

            The updated Citroen Aircross gets new features.

            Nissan Magnite facelift official bookings open

            Nissan Magnite facelift official bookings open

            By Jay Shah09/29/2024 20:26:20

            The bookings for the Nissan Magnite facelift are now open for Rs. 11,000.

            Citroen C3 automatic variants launched in India

            Citroen C3 automatic variants launched in India

            By Desirazu Venkat09/29/2024 09:58:38

            The engine in question for the C3 AT models is Citroen 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BMW M4 CS

            BMW M4 CS

            ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 63.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 1.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Aircross

            Citroen Aircross

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 13.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars