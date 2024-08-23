    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3 automatic gearbox introduced; more features added

            Friday 23 August 2024,14:19 PM IST

            Citroen India has opened bookings for the C3 Automatic. While the prices of the automatic versions are awaited, the brand has also revised the prices of the hatchback and the base Live variant is now priced at Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The new six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill and is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque.

            Citroen C3 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            Besides this, the C3 range also benefits from new features such as automatic climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, power window switches on door pads, and foldable grab handles for all passengers.

            Citroen | Citroen C3 | C3

            The Citroen C3 turbo variants are now available with an automatic gearbox.

