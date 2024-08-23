Citroen C3 automatic gearbox introduced; more features added

Citroen India has opened bookings for the C3 Automatic. While the prices of the automatic versions are awaited, the brand has also revised the prices of the hatchback and the base Live variant is now priced at Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill and is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque.

Besides this, the C3 range also benefits from new features such as automatic climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, power window switches on door pads, and foldable grab handles for all passengers.

